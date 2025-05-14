Following a heated debate between the two final candidates for the Romanian presidency, George Simion and Nicușor Dan, outrage erupted in Israel after Nicușor Dan stated: “I would demand the arrest of Netanyahu if he comes to Romania.”

In contrast, his opponent, George Simion, a known friend of Israel, expressed his full support for the country and stated: "I would host Netanyahu like US President Donald Trump.”

In response to Dan's call for the arrest of Netanyahu, Israeli government ministers—including the Minister of Culture and Sports, the Minister for the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience, the Minister of Environmental Protection, and the Minister of Diaspora Affairs and the Fight Against Antisemitism—strongly condemned his remarks.

Minister of the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, said: "A leader of a civilized European country should stand with Israel, which was attacked by the barbarians of Hamas—similarly to the atrocities committed by the Nazis during the Holocaust. The claim that the Israeli Prime Minister would be arrested is completely detached from reality. Romania and Israel share common values: progress, liberty, and a joint stand against terror.”

Minister of Environmental Protection, Idit Silman, added: “This is a moment of moral decline. Ancient antisemitism at the heart of the free continent. I commend George Simion for courageously standing with Israel and reminding the world who its true allies are.”

Minister of Culture and Sports, Miki Zohar, also condemned Dan: “Those who call for the arrest of Israel’s Prime Minister clearly do not understand the threat of radical Islam. The Romanian president must be a true friend of Israel, given the longstanding positive relationship between our two countries.”

Minister of Diaspora Affairs and the Fight Against Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli, said: “Nicușor Dan’s statements are disturbing and reflect a broken moral compass. I hope Romania elects a president who can distinguish between good and evil and who will advance the relations between our two nations.”

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, joined the ministers in condemning Dan's remarks and stated: “It is expected that cultured nations—certainly friends like Romania and Israel—stand by one another in times of war and not stab each other in the back.”

Danon also stated: “George Simion is a true friend of Israel who has stood by its side even during difficult times.”