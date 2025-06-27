Tzvika Mor, the father of Eitan, who is held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the growing calls to end the war.

“Those calling to stop the fighting and surrender are not only abandoning hostages Hamas will never release - they’re also disrespecting the hundreds of families who’ve lost loved ones,” Mor said. “The soldiers who fell in Gaza didn’t die so that Hamas could regain control.”

Mor urged Israel to intensify pressure on Hamas, even if it means halting humanitarian aid. “We want the Gaza Strip under our control - that’s the only outcome worth losing soldiers for,” he said. “To win, we must change our mindset: stop the aid - no trucks, no blood units, no water, no electricity - until Hamas surrenders. They’ll give in when they’re out of resources or the population pressures them.”

He emphasized that the war must be short, decisive, and relentless. “You can’t sustain the enemy and expect victory. Hamas profits from the aid, funds fighters, and prolongs the war. That could go on for years - and no one in Israel wants that.”

According to Mor, Israel must dictate the terms of any hostage deal. “As long as Israel courts Hamas to talk, Hamas will never return everyone. We need to push them to the wall, until they have no rope left—only then will we see the hostages return.”

Addressing claims that a low-intensity approach protects hostages, Mor said, “Since the government made their return a war goal, the war hasn’t ended. We should’ve appeared indifferent, focusing solely on destroying Hamas. That would have brought them home faster.”

He concluded by calling for the replacement of the Chief Military Advocate General, whom he believes is hampering the IDF. “I’ve been told the army is constrained by legal limitations, including on humanitarian aid. If that’s true, the Prime Minister must appoint someone who will enable the IDF to defeat Hamas swiftly and decisively.”

Watch the Hebrew interview:

