Sirens sounded Wednesday morning across central Israel, Jerusalem, and the Dead Sea region following a ballistic missile launch from Yemen.

The missile was intercepted outside Israeli territory by Israel’s Arrow system and the American THAAD system.

Following the interception, the IDF confirmed: “Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.”

Magen David Adom reported no casualties aside from a woman who fell on her way to a shelter.

This marks the third Houthi missile launch toward Israel in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday night, sirens were triggered in Jerusalem, Gush Dan, the Shfela region, and other areas following another launch from the southern front.

That long-range missile from Yemen was also intercepted by the Arrow system. In Holon, a 40-year-old woman sustained moderate injuries after falling while rushing to a shelter, suffering injuries to her lower limbs. In Ramat Gan, a 65-year-old woman suffered a mild head injury under similar circumstances.

The Houthis launched the latest missile during a speech by US President Donald Trump in neighboring Saudi Arabia — the route used for missiles traveling from Yemen toward Israel.

Over the past two months, the Houthis have launched 31 missiles at Israel, with approximately 11 failing and landing in Saudi territory.