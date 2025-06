US President Donald Trump has claimed that he did is not offering Iran anything in exchange for the Islamic state agreeing to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump slammed, "Tell phony Democrat Senator Chris Coons that I am not offering Iran ANYTHING, unlike Obama, who paid them $Billions under the stupid 'road to a Nuclear Weapon JCPOA (which would now be expired!), nor am I even talking to them since we totally OBLITERATED their Nuclear Facilities."