Minister of Finance and Security Cabinet member Bezalel Smotrich opened the Religious Zionist Party meeting by stating that these weeks are historic for the people of Israel.

"In 12 days, we eliminated the Iranian nuclear program. In a few weeks, [we eliminated] Nasrallah and Hezbollah's 200 thousand missiles. In a week, the entire Syrian military. The region is undergoing a strategic upheaval in our favor," Smotrich stressed.

He warned against those who are calling for agreements with Hamas. "We are in the midst of a campaign against a crushed terror organization. It has one bargaining chip - our brothers in captivity. In the face of this bargaining chip, there are those who call for concessions, agreements, and a ceasefire.

"If we surrender now, the message to the world will be clear: the way to bring Israel to its knees is the abduction of Jews. There will not be a bigger danger. Every Jewish child will become a target. That's how you miss a historic victory, and that's what it looks like when you're weak in the face of enemies who only understand strength."

Smotrich called for a clear conclusion in Gaza. "This is not just a military campaign, it's conscious decisiveness. This war must end only in victory, without agreements, without mediators. Only decisiveness. The destruction of Hamas and the return of the hostages from a position of strength.

"No more dialogue with murderers, no more deals with the devil, no more releasing murderous terrorists. It's time to continue the momentum of victory over the Iranians to an intense war that will destroy the enemy in Gaza and remove the threat for decades in the future."

Smotrich concluded his remarks with a message to the public: "We will not surrender. Not now, not in the face of weakness. Not in the face of brutality. We will win and restore security to Gaza, the Galilee, the home front, and the entire Jewish world."