Dani Elgarat told the Knesset on Monday that his brother, the late Itzik Elgarat, died of a heart attack during interrogation by Hamas terrorists in captivity, who suspected he was a pilot.

"Yesterday, intelligence personnel came to see me and updated me with something new," Elgarat said. "My brother was held together with Edan Alexander, and one day they took him out for interrogation. They suspected my brother was a pilot. He never came back from that interrogation."

"Edan asked where Itzik was, and they told him he had 'gone.' Itzik suffered a heart attack from the torture during the interrogation," Elgart recounted through tears.

Itzhak "Itzik" Elgarat was a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz where he served as the kibbutz's maintenance supervisor. Having lived in Denmark for many years, he was a world traveler, nature enthusiast, and devoted Maccabi Tel Aviv football fan. Family members described him as a beloved brother, the "coolest uncle," and a sociable, funny man full of joy. On October 7th, he was kidnapped from his home while on the phone with his brother Danny. Itzik was father to two children.

His body was returned to Israel earlier this year as part of a prisoner swap deal with the Hamas terror group.

Following the transfer, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced, "With deep sorrow, we announce the murder of Itzik Elgarat, of blessed memory, who was kidnapped from his home in the kibbutz on Saturday, October 7, and was murdered in captivity in Gaza," the Kibbutz wrote. "Itzik is survived by two children, a brother, and two sisters. We remember him smiling, with his huge heart and willingness to be there always, for anyone in need.