A routine response to a brush fire in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, devolved into a deadly ambush on Sunday, as active shooters opened fire on first responders, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries, CNN reported.

Law enforcement remains engaged with at least one active shooter employing high-powered rifles, with reports of bullets originating from various directions.

Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris confirmed the details, stating, "We don’t know if there’s one, two three or four," shooters. He vowed, "We will neutralize this threat."

In response to the escalating danger, Kootenai County Emergency Management has issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in the affected area, urging others to steer clear of the vicinity.

Visual evidence from the scene depicts a rapid deployment of law enforcement, with police vehicles observed bypassing barriers to rush towards the active incident while other officials blocked off streets.

Idaho Governor Brad Little condemned the egregious assault, urging the public to maintain distance to facilitate the critical work of law enforcement and firefighters.

In a post on X, Governor Little stated, “Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken.”

The incident is unfolding within the Canfield Mountain Natural Area, a 24-acre park situated on the east side of the city, characterized by its numerous hiking and biking trails and dense tree cover. The operation to neutralize the threat and secure the area remains ongoing.