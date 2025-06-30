The Israel Police's Unit of International Crime Investigations (Yahbal), operating under Lahav 433 and in coordination with the Shin Bet, has arrested three Israeli citizens in two separate cases on suspicion of carrying out missions for hostile Iranian elements that could endanger national security.

As part of the investigation, on June 15, Mark Morgan, 33, from the Jordan Valley, was arrested on suspicion of maintaining contact with Iranian intelligence operatives and performing various tasks on their behalf. Among the allegations, he reportedly transferred a pre-planted grenade, knowing it was intended to harm civilians, and sent an interception video to his handler during Operation Rising Lion.”

In a separate case also investigated by Yahbal, two residents of Tiberias, Yoni Segal, 18, and Nehorai Omri Mizrahi, 20, were arrested. The two are suspected of having been in contact with intelligence elements from a hostile state over the past two months and of conducting surveillance missions. These included photographing shopping malls and collecting information on the number of security personnel, the number of stores, and the layout of the malls.

Locations photographed include the Grand Canyon Mall in Haifa, Big Fashion in Tiberias, Dizengoff Center, and Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

The suspects allegedly sent their real-time locations to their handler during the missions and even requested additional assignments. This represents a serious case of intelligence gathering used by Israel's enemies to plan attacks on innocent civilians.

Additionally, authorities suspect the individuals were offered hundreds of thousands of shekels to carry out an assassination of an unidentified Israeli citizen. They were allegedly instructed to travel to another country for operational training, after which the target’s identity would be revealed. The suspects were apprehended before the plan could proceed, and the operation was thwarted.