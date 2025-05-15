During a visit to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar today (Thursday), US President Donald Trump addressed American service members, expressing gratitude for their dedication and announcing plans for substantial pay raises. Al Udeid serves as the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East, hosting over 10,000 personnel.

During his remarks, Trump praised his close relationship with the Qatari government and its leaders, stating, “Yesterday we signed an agreement for Qatar to purchase $42 billion worth of the finest American military hardware."

“I don’t think our friendship has ever been stronger than it is right now," he said, adding that “nobody’s going to break” his relationship with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Trump's remarks were met with enthusiastic applause from the assembled troops. He emphasized the importance of their mission in the region and assured them of his commitment to enhancing their compensation.

The visit to Qatar is part of Trump's broader Middle East tour, which includes stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The trip aims to reinforce diplomatic ties and address regional security concerns.

Al Udeid Air Base plays a strategic role in U.S. military operations, particularly in coordinating efforts across the Middle East. Trump's engagement with the troops underscores the significance of the base in America's defense strategy.