Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting by announcing his upcoming trip to the United States, where he is scheduled to hold high-level discussions following Israel’s recent success in Operation Rising Lion.

“I am due to leave next week for meetings in the US with US President Donald Trump,” Netanyahu said, adding that he would also meet with Vice President Vance, Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and the President’s envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. Discussions will also be held with the US Commerce Secretary, Congressional and Senate leaders, and various American security officials.

Netanyahu emphasized that several key issues remain to be finalized ahead of a prospective trade agreement, and he noted that other topics would be addressed in the meetings, though some security-related discussions would not be publicly detailed.

“These come in the wake of the great victory that we achieved in Operation Rising Lion,” he said. “Taking advantage of the success is no less an important part of achieving the success.”

The Prime Minister thanked the Cabinet ministers for their ongoing contributions, particularly in efforts related to national rebuilding. “You have done, and are doing, critical work to realize these achievements,” he stated, calling for an expedited rebuilding process involving nearly all ministries.

Highlighting unity within the government, Netanyahu also acknowledged the support shown by much of the opposition during recent national challenges. “This is important and I hope that it will be preserved as a compass for the future,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Netanyahu expressed his appreciation: “Each and every one of you has my gratitude for the exceptional cooperation and for the excellent work. Thank you very much.”