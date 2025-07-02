US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel has agreed to the conditions that would pave the way for a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release deal.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump also urged Hamas to accept the deal, warning the terrorist group that things “will get worse” if it does not accept.

“My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War,” wrote the President.

“The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Qatar has submitted a new proposal to Israel calling for a 60-day ceasefire, with eight living hostages to be released on the first day of the ceasefire, and two more on the 50th day.

Kan News reported the details of the proposal, adding that the plan also includes the release of 18 deceased hostages in three phases. Furthermore, as part of the proposal, the IDF would withdraw from the Morag axis, and the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip would be increased.

Officials involved in the negotiations say there is a significant chance for an agreement, though disagreements remain between the parties.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held a series of security discussions in recent days regarding the hostages. During the war against Iran, families of the hostages expressed concern that the issue would be removed from the public agenda and not actively advanced by the government.