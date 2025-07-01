US President Donald Trump criticized Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a "communist" and that the city would be "crazy" to elect him.

“I think he's terrible. He’s a communist. The last thing we need is a communist,” Trump said of Mamdani while speaking to reporters outside the White House. “I think I’m going to have a lot of fun watching him because he has to come right through this building to get his money.”

"Frankly, I heard he's a total nutjob," Trump added. "I think the people of New York are crazy, if they go this route, I think they're crazy."

"We will have a communist, for the first time, a pure, true communist. He wants to operate the grocery stores. What about the people who are there? I think it's crazy," the President stated.