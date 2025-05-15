MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit) on Thursday addressed the repeated terror attacks in the Samaria region during a heated Knesset session, sharply criticizing Central Command Chief MG Avi Bluth.

Her remarks came in response to the deadly attack near Bruchin on Wednesday evening, in which Tze’ela Gez was murdered on her way to the delivery room. Tze'ela's infant, delivered following the shooting, is in serious but stable condition.

“We will no longer remain silent,” Son Har-Melech declared. “I truly had expectations of MG Bluth, and I am deeply disappointed. Four attacks in the same place — and what does he do? He opens checkpoints.”

She added, “Who is the enemy? Yesterday, why did he convene? To check which Jews are going to come and protest this injustice, this murder. A woman was murdered on her way to give birth. Sick—sickness, simply sick.”

According to her, “We are witnessing deep illness. The people of Israel have awakened, but the leadership — the leadership is sick. We will not stay silent or carry on as usual. I will continue to cry out and fight for my people.”

She concluded: “I’m not from the UN. I stand first and foremost with my people. And those who are morally twisted — let them seek help.”