The terrorist Naal Samara, who was eliminated on Saturday by Israeli security forces in the village of Burqan, was confirmed on Wednesday to be part of the cell that murdered Tze'ela Gez last week in a shooting attack near Bruchin in Samaria.

The final confirmation was a result of ballistics tests that were conducted over the past few days, which confirmed that Samara was involved in the attack.

Tze'ela, who was nine months pregnant with her fourth child, was on the way with her husband, Hananel, to deliver the baby when she was murdered.