Sirens sounded across Israel on Friday evening as Iran launched a barrage of more than 100 missiles towards the Jewish state.

“A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles from Iran toward the State of Israel,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

It called on the public to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.

“At this time, the IAF is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat. The defense is not hermetic, therefore, it is essential to continue following the instructions of the Home Front Command,” said the IDF.

The sirens came minutes after the Home Front Command issued an emergency alert to civilians, warning that sirens are expected in the coming minutes across Israel and instructing them to enter shelters.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat."

"The public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice. Leaving the protected space is only permitted following an explicit directive. Continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)