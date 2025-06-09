It was tiptoes that woke her up. 7-year-old Faige lifted her head from her pillow and squinted at her father’s figure climbing into bed.

“Good night, Abba,” she whispered into the darkness.

Her father’s eyes widened, and Faige sleepily tucked her doll into the crook of her arm and snuggled back under her covers.

It was the fifth time she had been awakened that night, as one by one, her siblings climbed over her sleeping form to reach their beds. Now Abba was going to sleep, and the room felt safer with his comforting presence.

Feige Marian was only one when her mother, Chaya Marian, became ill, and three when her mother passed away. Since then, the Marians have lived in overcrowded conditions. The father, Eliyahu, and his five children share a bedroom in a barely habitable apartment - because they cannot afford to move.

This is the only life Feige has ever known: An overcrowded bedroom. Tired days, and sleepless nights. An ache for the mother she never knew.

The children are now teenagers, and the living conditions are unbearable. With the support and endorsement of Harav Yaakov Shiknazi Shlita and Harav Moshe Bransdorfer, a crowdfunding campaign is live to give the Marian family better living conditions.

All they are asking for is space for these growing children. Dignity for the father. Basic needs that so many of us take for granted.

