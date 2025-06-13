The IDF on Friday struck the military bases belonging to the Iranian Airforce "Hamadan" and "Tabriz" throughout western Iran.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated that the "Tabriz" base was dismantled as a result of the strike.

Additionally, the statement added, the IDF struck and dismantled dozens of targets belonging to the Iranian Regime's Aerial Defense Array, UAVs, and surface-to-surface missile launchers.

“The IDF is prepared to continue to operate as necessary. The State of Israel has the obligation to defend its civilians and will continue to do so wherever necessary, as it has done before,” said the IDF.

“The IDF is continuously conducting situational assessments and will continue to update on developments,” it added.

The IDF also published footage of the interception of an Iranian UAV that was launched towards Israel on Friday.

Iranian UAV intercepted by the IAF IDF Spokesperson's Unit

