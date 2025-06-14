Sirens sounded in the resort city of Eilat and the area early Saturday morning, around 12:15 a.m., due to a suspected infiltration of a drone.

About 15 minutes later, sirens warning of a drone infiltration were sounded in the Dead Sea and Arava regions.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the IAF intercepted the first drone that was fired towards Eilat. It later said that two suspicious aerial targets that were launched toward the Arava region were also intercepted by the IAF.

There are no reports of injuries or damages in either incident.

There is no word at this time on where the UAVs were fired from.

Earlier on Friday evening, sirens were sounded in Jerusalem and the area following the launch of a missile from Yemen.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that "a missile launched from Yemen fell in the area of Hebron, no interceptors were launched. The details of the incident are under review."

It added that sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

