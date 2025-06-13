IDF reveals the Iranian plan to destroy Israel IDF spokesperson

IDF reveals that for years, the Iranian regime has been waging a direct and indirect campaign of terror against the State of Israel by developing a nuclear weapon, developing advanced long-range missiles and warheads, and funding and directing terror proxies across the Middle East.

According to the IDF, the goal of destroying the State of Israel is rooted in the founding principles of the extremist regime, and leaders of the regime have openly proclaimed this.

In recent years, and especially since the beginning of the war, the IDF Intelligence Directorate has collected and analyzed vast quantities of intelligence materials that reveal the regime has a concrete plan to destroy the State of Israel, which they call “The Destruction of Israel Plan.”

In parallel to the efforts of the Iranian regime to obtain nuclear weapons, the regime has focused on manufacturing tens of thousands of missiles and UAVs, and are advancing plans for a combined ground offensive against Israel on multiple fronts simultaneously.

Materials collected during the war show the coordination between the Iranian regime and the leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah, including after the October 7th Massacre, which demonstrates how the regime plans to re-arm the terrorist organizations.

"The State of Israel was left with no choice", IDF Spokesman explains, "The IDF is obligated to act in order to defend the citizens of the State of Israel and will continue to do so."