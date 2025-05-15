Schneider Children’s Medical Center reported Thursday morning that the newborn delivered following the deadly terror attack near Peduel is in serious but stable condition.

The baby was delivered by medical teams after terrorists opened fire on Tze’ela Gez, who was on her way to the hospital to give birth. Doctors at Beilinson Hospital later pronounced her dead.

Her husband, Hananel, who sustained light injuries in the attack, was treated in the trauma unit and has since been released from the hospital, Beilinson officials said.

The couple was driving to the hospital when terrorists opened fire on vehicles traveling the road between Peduel and Bruchin. While two vehicles escaped unharmed, the Gez family’s car was struck, wounding both Tze’ela and her husband.

MDA paramedic Erez Fogel described the scene: “We arrived quickly and saw a private vehicle with bullet holes on the side of the road. Inside was a woman in her 30s, unconscious with severe gunshot wounds, and a man around 40, fully conscious and also wounded.”

“He was trying to stop her bleeding despite his own injuries. We evacuated them for emergency care; the woman was unconscious and in critical condition during transport,” he added.