US slaps new sanctions on Iran's missile suppliers in China and Iran

The United States Treasury Department announced on Wednesday a new round of sanctions aimed at disrupting Iranian efforts to domestically produce components critical to its ballistic missile program, Reuters reported.

According to the Treasury, the sanctions target six individuals and 12 entities for their alleged roles in aiding Iran’s attempts to source and manufacture materials necessary for Tehran’s missile capabilities.

The US specifically cited support for sub-organizations within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that oversee the development of carbon fiber materials used in the production of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The individuals and companies sanctioned are based in both Iran and China, the statement noted.

“These actions underscore our commitment to confront Iran’s missile ambitions,” a senior Treasury official stated, adding that the individuals and firms were "involved in efforts to help the Iranian regime domestically source the manufacturing of critical materials needed for Tehran’s ballistic missile program."

The move marks the latest in President Donald Trump’s reinstated “maximum pressure” campaign against the Iranian regime, which resumed in February.

Despite ongoing diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program, the US administration has continued to implement sanctions against Iranian-linked entities.

Iran’s ballistic missiles, like its nuclear program, have been a cause for concern for Western powers.

Iran has regularly carried out ballistic missile tests in recent years, raising the ire of Western powers, who said the tests are a violation of UN Security Council resolution 2231.

The resolution, which enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, says Iran is “called upon” to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons.

Iran has long denied that its ballistic missiles violate this UN resolution.