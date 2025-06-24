Human rights NGOs, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have refused to condemn Iran's missile attack on Soroka Medical Center last week, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Soroka was struck during a missile barrage fired from Iran on Thursday, destroying the surgical ward of the Be'er Sheva hospital. 71 people were injured in the attack, though there were no fatalities since the hospital had evacuated its patients to underground facilities shortly before the strike.

Israeli officials accused Iran of committing war crimes and of deliberately targeting the hospital. President Isaac Herzog tweeted in the immediate aftermath of the attack: "A baby in intensive care. A mother by their bedside. A doctor rushing between beds. An elderly resident in a nursing home. These were some of the targets of Iran’s missile attacks on Israeli civilians this morning."

Upon a visit to the hospital, Herzog stated: "This is a war crime! In these pictures, we see two things: we see the face of evil and terror spread by the Ayatollahs in Tehran, and at the same time we see the resilience and strength of Israeli society, united in our desire to see all the peoples of this region live in peace."

When the Free Beacon reached out to Amnesty International for a comment on the strike on Soroka, the NGO replied that it would not comment at the time "as our research team is still looking into this incident."

The report noted that Amnesty is not known for exercising such patience when it comes to accusing Israel of war crimes based on reports from the Hamas terrorist organization or other less-than-reliable sources. In March 2025, Amnesty stated that "Israeli attacks on healthcare providers must be investigated as war crimes."

Human Rights Watch and many other human rights organizations known for their relentless criticism of alleged Israeli war crimes did not respond to requests for comment on the attack on Soroka.

In contrast, British Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Hamish Falconer, did comdemn the attack on Soroka, writing on X: “My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones following the appalling Iranian strike on a hospital in Be’er Sheva. Hospitals must never be targeted."