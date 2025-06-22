President Isaac Herzog today visited the sites of Iranian missile strikes in Tel Aviv. After viewing the vast damage caused to the apartments and homes in the residential area, President Herzog commented on the importance of the US action taken against the Iranian regime's nuclear program.

President Herzog said: "I commend and bless President Donald Trump. I commend and bless Prime Minister Netanyahu for their cooperation and for the incredible resolution and activity. I thank all those military men and women and all those agencies working 24/7 to remove an existential threat from the world and from the Middle East and from Israel."

In addition, one week after an Iranian missile struck ALEH’s rehabilitative campus in Bnei Brak, President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog visited the site to witness the devastation and express solidarity with the dedicated staff and families. The missile, part of Iran’s recent wave of attacks on Israel, caused significant damage to the facility—one of the country’s most advanced centers for children with severe disabilities.

Upon arrival, the President and First Lady were welcomed by ALEH’s founder and CEO, Rabbi Yehuda Marmorstein, his wife Hennya, Director of Operations Shlomo Marmorstein, and members of the senior staff. Bnei Brak Mayor Rabbi Hanoch Zeibert also joined the tour, along with his deputies and fellow city council members.

During the visit, the President and First Lady saw firsthand the extensive destruction caused to the site and were deeply moved by the resilience and determination of the ALEH team working to restore services. “We are here at ALEH in the heart of Bnei Brak,” President Herzog said. “ALEH is one of Israel’s most exceptional institutions, caring for children with the most complex special needs. This very classroom—where ventilated children continue to receive special education—was the missile’s target and impact point.”

The President expressed his deep appreciation for the organization’s decades-long mission and the dedication of its staff. “I want to thank the incredible team and Yehuda Marmorstein—this is the project of his life. I am confident this place will be rebuilt and will return to full operation. What matters most is that these children—who are already suffering deeply—can resume their vital therapeutic and educational routines as soon as possible.”

Rabbi Yehuda Marmorstein expressed heartfelt thanks to the President and First Lady for their long-standing partnership and support. “You’ve been walking with us for nearly forty years. What you see now will, without a doubt, be rebuilt within two months. I’m not concerned about the damage—I care about the 260 children from 52 municipalities who are currently at home, waiting to return.”

Throughout the visit, the President and First Lady met with ALEH’s educational and medical teams, spoke with family members, and offered words of encouragement. ALEH stands as a lighthouse of compassion, professionalism, and unwavering hope for children with the most severe disabilities in Israel.