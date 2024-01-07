Dr. Lilian Kaufman, 73, a resident of Kiryat Motzkin, was killed this week in an accident in northern Romania. Her husband and two other Israelis were lightly injured.

Dr. Kaufman, who in the past managed the operating rooms of the Zevulun Medical Clinic in Kiryat Bialik, continued serving an anesthesiologist even after retiring.

She is survived by her husband, brother, two children and three grandchildren.

A preliminary investigation found that during the car ride, it started snowing and the 76-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and slipped. He collided with a guardrail on the side of the road and the vehicle overturned. Dr. Kaufman suffered severe internal injuries, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.