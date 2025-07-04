A security official from the murderous terrorist organization Hamas claimed on Thursday that Israeli intelligence services are using humanitarian aid entry points to the Gaza Strip as venues for recruiting agents and conducting meetings with them.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, the official said Hamas had succeeded in thwarting efforts to smuggle espionage equipment and advanced communication devices intended for intelligence-gathering operations.

He further alleged that Israel’s humanitarian aid program is fueling disorder and exacerbating the suffering of Gaza residents.

The official urged local companies in the Gaza Strip not to cooperate with the Israeli aid initiative, accusing Israel of attempting to destabilize the region by supporting what he described as “criminal gangs.”