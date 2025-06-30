The Israel Allies Foundation Europe hosted its annual European Policy Summit at the Romanian Parliament in Bucharest, convening legislators and Chairs of Israel Allies Caucuses from across the continent to address the continued legal warfare being waged against the State of Israel through international courts and the recent war between Israel and Iran.

This year’s summit comes on the heels of the first direct military war between Israel and Iran, underscoring the urgency of confronting both physical and legal threats to Israel’s sovereignty. The summit’s theme, “From Warfare to Lawfare,” underscored a pressing dual challenge: even as missiles fall silent, the legal war persists and intensifies. International tribunals continue to pursue Israeli leaders and policies through what many see as politically motivated legal actions.

The program opened with a Celebration of Jerusalem Day featuring speeches by Deputy Foreign Minister of Israel Sharren Haskel, former Romanian Defense Minister Gabi Les, and IAF President Josh Reinstein. The following day, the Israel Allies Caucus was formally relaunched in the Romanian Parliament, with remarks from Israeli Ambassador Dr. Lior Ben Dor, Knesset Christian Allies Co-Chair MK Moshe Tur Paz and IAF President Josh Reinstein, as legislators from Romania and beyond reaffirmed their strong support for Israel’s right to self-defense.

The summit concluded with the high-level conference “From Warfare to Lawfare,” bringing together leading members of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, European parliamentarians, and legal experts to tackle the ongoing legal and political challenges facing Israel. Key speakers included Knesset Christian Allies Caucus members MK Matan Kahana and MK Boaz Bismuth, international law expert Prof. Eugene Kontorovich, and IAF Europe Director Leo van Doesburg.

“In the midst of war, Israel is facing a renewed wave of legal and diplomatic attacks designed to undermine its legitimacy,” said Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation. “At this critical time, faith-based diplomacy is more important than ever. We are building a united front of European leaders who are prepared to stand up for truth, justice, and the right of Israel to defend itself.”

Leo van Doesburg, IAF Europe’s Executive Director, added: “It is also symbolic that we are gathered in the Romanian Parliament’s Human Rights Room to reflect on the true meaning of human rights, especially as we witness international institutions, organizations, and media misusing these principles to politically and legally target Israel. The European Policy Summit brings together and empowers politicians from across Europe who, united, serve as a Diplomatic Iron Dome against these legal assaults.”

“It is an honor to host legislative allies for Israel in the Romanian Parliament and to mark the relaunch of the Romanian Parliamentary Israel allies Caucus. Israel is the only stable democracy in the Middle East and a strategic partner of the Euro-Atlantic world. As a politician, a Christian, and a friend of the Jewish people, I believe it is our moral duty to stand with Israel — in times of peace, and especially in times of trial,” stated Robert Sighiartău, Member of Parliament, IAF Chairman for Romania.

The 2025 European Policy Summit stood as a vital platform for mobilizing principled, coordinated responses to antisemitism, political lawfare, and the strategic threats that continue to face Israel and the broader free world. As a key outcome of the summit, participating legislators signed the 2025 European Resolution, a joint declaration condemning lawfare, rejecting the ICC’s political targeting of Israeli leaders, and calling for international action against Iran’s nuclear ambitions and continued threats towards Israel.