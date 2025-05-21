A far-right politician from a political party with a record of minimizing the Holocaust will not lead Romania, after a tense runoff election finished with the centrist candidate winning 54% of the vote.

The outcome was seen as surprising because George Simion, of the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), had been far ahead in a first round of voting earlier this month. Nicusor Dan, the mayor of Bucharest, prevailed after Simion floundered in a televised debate and some voters rejected his self-styling in the vein of Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.

Dan’s win signals a commitment to Romania’s NATO membership and continued aid to Ukraine, which Simion suggested Romania should withdraw.

It also sidelines a political party with a track record of minimizing the Holocaust and galvanizing antisemitism.

In 2022, AUR drew criticism after it called Holocaust education, which had recently been mandated in Romanian high schools, a “minor topic.”

But the next year, Simion met with Israel’s ambassador to Romania amid criticism from Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial over the party’s record on antisemitism. The meeting marked a reversal of Israel’s official policy of boycotting AUR.

In Romania, which is home to around 12,000 Jews, the lead-up to the election saw a resurgence in symbolism associated with the Iron Guard, a Romanian antisemitic militant movement during the 1930s. AUR leaders have previously defended the record of historical figures in the Iron Guard as well as those who served in the regime of Romanian dictator Ion Antonescu — an ally of Hitler.

A previous election in which an AUR candidate, Calin Georgescu, praised Antonescu was canceled amid concerns about Russian interference. Romania’s ambassador to Israel also charged that Israeli officials had inappropriately interfered in that election by speaking directly with Georgescu.

Israeli officials did not immediately congratulate Dan on his win. He drew criticism from the Israeli government after he stated during a debate with Simion that he would not invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Romania as long as Netanyahu has a warrant for his arrest from the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes.

In a speech after the election was announced, Dan praised voters for combatting the wave of hate that had swept through the country.

“What you did was extraordinary,” Dan said to a crowd outside his campaign headquarters early Monday, according to the Washington Post. “You confronted the hate wave. This is your victory.”