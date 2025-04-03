Israeli journalist Guy Peleg claimed that in his opinion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not know about the alleged connection between his office staff and Qatar.

In his show on radio 103FM, Peleg said: "My opinion on the Prime Minister is known, but I believe that the PM was surprised and shocked to discover that this entire group received money from Qatar. I think they hid this from the Prime Minister".

"Anyone who says the PM received money from Qatar is slandering Netanyahu. There is no indication of that, and he is not a suspect in the case. I will not allow slander against a person whether it is the Prime Minister or Yair Golan."

"I say harsh things about the Prime Minister, but I try to ensure they are justified and based on something. At this stage, the Prime Minister is not a suspect in the Qatargate affair," Peleg emphasized.