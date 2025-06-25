Qatar renews talks to advance ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which was announced by US President Donald Trump.

In a statement, Abbas called the agreement “an important step toward bringing security and stability to the region through diplomacy and ending conflicts in accordance with international legitimacy and international law.”

“We call for the continuation of this process through the implementation of a ceasefire that includes the Gaza Strip, which would help alleviate suffering and bring an end to killing and starvation,” Abbas added.

He emphasized that “a ceasefire in Gaza could advance a process that promotes regional security and stability, as resolving the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy is the gateway to sustainable peace.”

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, stated that the war between Israel and Iran had disrupted previous efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza. However, he added that Qatar now hopes to resume negotiations between the parties within the next two days.