US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee responded to French President Emmanuel Macron's declaration that he will recognize a Palestinian state, suggesting that France create such a state itself.

"Macron's unilateral 'declaration' of a 'Palestinian' state didn't say WHERE it would be," Huckabee wrote in a post on X. "I can now exclusively disclose that France will offer the French Riviera & the new nation will be called 'Franc-en-Stine.'"

This is not the first time Huckabee has made such a suggestion.

In June, Huckabee suggested that France set aside some of its territory to create a Palestinian state if the French government seeks to push forward the establishment of such a state even after the October 7 massacre.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Huckabee stated that this is the wrong time to push for the creation of a Palestinian state. "It’s incredibly inappropriate in the midst of a war that Israel is dealing with to go out and present something that I think increasingly Israelis are steadfast against."

"Oct. 7 changed a lot of things. If France is really so determined to see a Palestinian state, I have a suggestion for them - carve out a piece of the French Riviera and create a Palestinian state. They are welcome to do that, but they are not welcome to impose that kind of pressure on a sovereign nation. And I find it revolting that they think they have the right to do such a thing," he said.