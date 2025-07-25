A severe indictment was filed Friday morning against a 36-year-old resident of Tamra for committing security offenses, including contact with a foreign agent and aiding a terrorist organization.

The defendant, an Israeli Arab who was arrested last month, admitted that for several months he had been in contact with a 'agent' from the Palestinian Authority-controlled territories, who was originally from Gaza. Through this contact, he transferred sums of money amounting to approximately one and a half million shekels to the Islamic Jihad terror organization , under the guise of "donations for children from Gaza." The donations were made with the full knowledge that the agent was connected to and working on behalf of the terror organization.

At the time of his arrest, about 70,000 shekels and hundreds of dollars in cash were seized from his home.

At the conclusion of the investigation, which was conducted over the past month, police investigators were able to link the defendant to the charges attributed to him.

According to a joint statement issued by the Shin Bet (ISA) and Israel Police, "The Shin Bet and Israel Police once again warn the citizens and residents of the State of Israel against engaging in improper contacts with foreign agents, aiding terrorist organizations, and carrying out tasks for them."

"Israel’s security bodies will continue to work to identify and thwart terrorist activities carried out by Israeli citizens on behalf of the enemy and aiding terrorist organizations, and will work to bring all those involved to full justice."