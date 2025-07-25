Ben Gurion Airport employees began a slowdown Friday morning in protest of their working conditions, leading to significant congestion at the airport.

The workers' committee of the Israel Airports Authority denied the slowdown, stating, "There is no strike. The issue is a shortage of staff."

The Israel Airports Authority issued a statement saying, "The management of IAA is working in cooperation with the employees."

"Due to the congestion, we are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize to passengers for the delays."

At the end of February, border control workers in the Population and Immigration Authority threatened a complete shutdown of Israel's border crossings, but at the last minute, agreements were reached between committee representatives and the Finance Ministry.