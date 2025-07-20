השמדת המנהרה, ופעילות צק"ח 401 דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the troops of the 401st Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, are operating in the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip.

The military stated that the troops are expanding ground activities in the Jabaliya area and are operating against terrorist organizations in the area. So far, hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites have been dismantled, numerous weapons have been located, and dozens of terrorists have been eliminated.

Combat Engineering troops of the 401st Brigade located and dismantled underground terror tunnels in the Jabaliya area, measuring 2.7 kilometers in length and approximately 20 meters in depth.

"Troops of the Southern Command continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli civilians, and particularly the residents of the communities near the Gaza Strip," the IDF stated.