תיעוד פעילות לוחמי גבעתי בעזה דובר צה"ל

The Givati Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, is operating in the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of Operation "Gideon's Chariots".

In recent weeks, forces eliminated numerous terrorists, dismantled military infrastructure above and below ground, and located and seized weapons, some of which were hidden in civilian buildings.

As part of the activities, forces identified a Hamas terrorist cell advancing toward them from the direction of Kfar Jabaliya.

In coordination with Israeli Air Force aircraft and the brigade’s firepower coordination unit, the soldiers eliminated the terrorist cell.

Following the operation, the IDF stressed that it "continues to operate in the Gaza Strip to safeguard the security of the civilians of the State of Israel."

credit: דובר צה"ל

