Israel's Diaspora Affairs Ministry reported that the pilot of the "Vueling" airline flight from which Jewish teens were removed previously trained two of the hijackers involved in the 9/11 attacks, including Mohamed Atta.

The pilot has been named as Ivan Chiribella.

The information was confirmed by the airline.

On Wednesday, a group of around 50 Jewish children and teenagers, aged 10 to 15, were removed from a Vueling Airlines flight at Valencia Airport after singing traditional Hebrew songs on board. The group, visiting Spain as part of a European summer camp, was scheduled to fly from Valencia to Paris.

According to reports, the group began singing while boarding and continued during the wait for takeoff. Many of the children were wearing tzitzit and Star of David symbols, and their singing is said to have been consistent with customs of Jewish youth groups.

Flight crew reportedly asked the children to stop singing. When they did not comply, local police were called. Officers instructed the group to place their cell phones on the ground to prevent the incident from being recorded.

A 21-year-old group leader who attempted to intervene was detained. Witnesses say she was pinned to the ground, handcuffed, and taken into custody after arguing that the police response was unjustified. Her personal phone was confiscated, and she was later released after signing a non-disclosure agreement, according to witnesses.

Keren Lamy, the mother of one of the children, told i24NEWS that her son was threatened by flight staff for singing in Hebrew. "If you continue, we will call the police," he was reportedly told.

Police informed the group they would not be permitted to board the plane due to the disruption caused by singing. Vueling has not issued an official explanation and, as of now, has not offered an alternative flight or compensation.

The children were left stranded at Valencia Airport. Local reports say a community organization has stepped in to provide them with meals and hotel accommodations while they arrange alternative travel to France.