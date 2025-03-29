Camesha Hart, a 51-year-old a nurse at the Oregon Health and Science University Hospital (OHSU), has been fired after claiming that the murder of the Bibas family was justified.

Shiri Bibas and her sons Ariel, 4, and Kfir, nine months, were kidnapped during the October 7 massacre and murdered just a few weeks later - before the November 2023 deal with Hamas which saw all children and most women released from captivity.

In social media posts, Hart claimed that refusal to provide medical treatment to Jews is justified, and said that she would do the same. She also praised the Hamas terror group, saying the Bibas family should be "grateful" that the bodies of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir were not returned in "blue zip-up" body bags. In her post, she justified the murder of Shiri Bibas, saying her past service in the IDF made her a legitimate target.

Hart's nursing license is valid through the end of 2025. She claims that she is not antisemitic, insisting that she is suffering "online bullying" and is being "harassed" for supporting "genocide."

However, in her posts on social media, Hart said she would "choose to go with H group [Hamas] any day," called for genocide of Jews and said she hopes Jews will "meet their maker soon," and referred to Jews as "dogs, rats, vermin of any kind."

Physicians Against Antisemitism shared Hart's post and urged OHSU to terminate her contract. The hospital has confirmed that it no longer employs Hart.