A Syrian man attacked an Israeli tourist near Athens, Greece, over the weekend and bit off part of the victim's ear, Ynet reported.

The victim, who was identified as Stav Ben Shushan, stated that the attack occurred while he and his wife were engaged in conversation with another Israeli couple. The assailant approached the two couples and began shouting anti-Israel slogans, including "Free Palestine,” “Damn Israel” and “I am Hamas,” expressing solidarity with the genocidal terrorist organization that massacred 1,200 people and kidnapped 250 more during the October 7 massacre.

The attacker threw sand at the couples, after which Ben Shushan pushed him away. Security guards at the beach noticed the incident and separated the attacker from the two Israeli couples.

According to Ben Shushan, the attacker returned after an hour and attempt to assault his wife. Ben Shushan attempted to defend her and during the altercation, the attacker bit off part of his ear.

Ben Shushan required hospitalization. While the attacker was arrested, Ben Shushan was also arrested after the attacker claimed that the victim had made racist remarks in a counterclaim.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that it was aware of the incident and that a group of migrants had harassed the Israeli tourists. “One of the individuals later attacked the Israeli man while he was in the water, biting his ear and causing a serious injury,” a ministry spokesperson told Ynet. “The attacker is under arrest, and we are in contact with the victim and Greek authorities.”

The incident is the latest in a series of antisemitic incidents in Athens and Greece.

Last week, about 1,500 Israeli passengers on a cruise ship were prevented from disembarking at the Greek island of Syros by a group of 200 Palestinian Arabs who gathered to protest the presence of the Israeli civilians.

In an interview with Israel National News, Bentsi Kaplan, owner of the Bituach Winery company and a passenger on the ship, described the incident.

"The ship was supposed to stop at the island of Syros, which has ten thousand residents, and here there are fewer than two hundred Palestinian Arab demonstrators," he said, suggesting that the Israeli passengers should demonstrate in return: "What could happen..."

However, he added, "The ship management is not taking any risks. They brought everyone back on board. There’s a lot of pressure and chaos here, but they’re not willing to take chances," said Kaplan, who is on the ship with more than twenty of his grandchildren. "We boarded on Sunday, and now they’re bringing everyone back on board. It’s crazy here."

Regarding the passengers' reactions, he noted that some suggested going out to protest in front of the demonstrators, but the cruise company is unwilling to take that risk. He also mentioned that some of the passengers are elderly. He believes that it's unreasonable that, because of fewer than two hundred Palestinian Arabs, 2,000 Israelis are being stopped and prevented from going ashore.

Earlier this month, a newly opened Israeli-owned kosher restaurant in central Athens was subjected to a violent act of vandalism. The incident, which occurred at the King David Burger restaurant, involved masked individuals defacing the property with anti-Israel slogans and causing damage.

The attack unfolded shortly after the conclusion of Shabbat, as employees were preparing the restaurant for its evening opening. Owner Tzvika Levinson recounted that a group identified as pro-Palestinian Arab activists and anarchists arrived around 9:30 p.m. and proceeded to spray-paint a series of hostile messages, including “F*** Israel,” “You kill babies,” “No Zionist is safe here,” and “Death army to Israel, rapists and murderers.”

Levinson also reported that an employee was threatened, being warned that leaving the premises would result in them being “finished.”

Footage from the restaurant depicted the assailants scattering papers, applying stencils to the counter, and spray-painting the graffiti. Despite the incident taking place in a central square where police were reportedly present, Levinson stated that no intervention occurred.

Last month, four Greek citizens were charged with “racially motivated violence” following an incident in Athens involving a group of Israeli tourists.

The individuals, described as pro-Palestinian Arab activists, allegedly shouted slogans including “Free Palestine” and confronted the tourists while waving Palestine Liberation Organization flags.