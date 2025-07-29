I write today as a rabbi deeply committed to the moral integrity of our public civic leaders—and for that reason I write directly to you, Lord Michael Farmer. You are Deputy Chairman of the Council of Christians and Jews, a position of moral authority which carries with it tremendous responsibility. Last year you rose to the heights of moral courage by taking upon yourself the painful responsibility of publicly criticizing and condemning the execrable opinions of your infernally antisemitic daughter-in-law Candace Owen.

I am painfully aware that you risked access to your own grandchildren through your public statements and Candace is nothing if not psychotically vindictive. I truly pity you for having such a deranged and unhinged hater marry into your family and become the dark matter that is pushing apart your family’s close-knit universe. But I write this public letter to you appealing to your conscience to do even more, now that Candace has gone full American Nazi.

Last week Candace again denied the Holocaust by saying that its most famous witness, Nobel Peace Laureate Elie Wiesel, was a fake Holocaust survivor. Wiesel was my dearest friend and mentor, a man I have known since 1990 when I brought him to speak to thousands of students at Oxford University - where I was rabbi for 11 years - and where he electrified the student body with his demanding protestations that antisemitism, bigotry, and racism must finally end.

Elie died on July 2nd, 2016 and I was with his widow Marion and son Elisha through every phase of mourning. The great man is not here to defend himself against your daughter-in-law’s visceral hate. You must utterly and unequivocally condemn her as an antisemite and, with sorrow, as a member of your own family.

Let me begin by recalling what you have already said.

In August 2024, when Candace revived lurid blood‑libel conspiracies, you distanced yourself, politely but firmly, declining family loyalty in the face of bigotry. You publicly repudiated her repeated antisemitic remarks and dissociated yourself from her hateful discourse. That statement was meaningful—especially from a man of faith and influence. But candor of that sort, tempered by polite reticence, is now tragically insufficient.

Because what Owens has now claimed is so morally repugnant that it cannot be ignored. By calling Elie Wiesel, the greatest witness to genocide in human history, a fraud and a self-manufactured Holocaust survivor, she has again, as when she denied Joseph Mengele’s human experimentation at Auschwitz, denied the genocide of the Jews.

That is defamation, denial and erasure of history—and the pain of millions. That allegation, levied in public defiance, crosses every line of decency. It is not a political misstep—it is outright Holocaust denial. She has rejected the suffering of our ancestors. And she has done so for notoriety, profit, ideological zeal, and hate.

You may well feel the pain that comes from public censure of one’s own family. I commiserate with you, Lord Farmer, for having such a deranged and unhinged antisemite marry into your family. But that only heightens the obligation: as patriarch of one of Britain’s most respected families, you must speak now, clearly, and unambiguously.

Allow me to list what Candace Owens has publicly said about Jews and related matters:

-She has denied Nazi medical experiments and minimized the Holocaust, calling such atrocities “bizarre propaganda” and claiming the Holocaust was “an ethnic cleansing that almost took place” .

-She revived medieval blood libel tropes, suggesting a “small ring of specific people who are using the fact they are Jewish to shield themselves from any criticism”—a conspiracy of Jewish control.

-She promoted the Khazar conspiracy theory, claiming Ashkenazi Jews descend from immoral Khazars who converted very recently and continued “sexual deviancy” and infiltration .

-She defamed Leo Frank, wrongly convicted and lynched, implying he engaged in ritual murder and linked this to a “Frankish Cult” hiding in Israel practicing incest and pedophilia as sacramental rites .

-She insinuated that AIPAC was behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, as part of yet another antisemitic conspiracy .

-She defended Ye’s antisemitic tirades, denied Kanye West’s Jew‑hate was antisemitic, and blamed the Anti‑Defamation League for instigating antisemitism in response .

-For all this Owens was named “Antisemite of the Year” by StopAntisemitism in late 2024, and she celebrated the title on her YouTube channel .

-Now in 2025, she has gone further still—publicly calling Elie Wiesel a fake. There has been no credible denial or retraction from her.

Moreover, she is currently embroiled in a defamation lawsuit filed by French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron—who accuse her of defaming them with conspiracy theories saying that Brigitte was born male and is brother Jean‑Michel Trogneux, of incest, CIA mind‑control, identity fraud, and other fabrications, while mocking them publicly and doubling down rather than retracting. These are not mere political missteps—they illustrate a pattern of utterly reckless, defamatory, and hateful speech. Brigitte Macron is the mother of three children. Can you imagine the pain and shame this woman feels - in her social station - to hear your daughter-in-law’s daily assault on her femininity, identity, and womanhood?

I’m sorry Lord Farmer. But your daughter-in-law has become a monster. And I’m scared for your grandchildren - as no doubt you are as well - being raised in an environment of such hellish hatred.

You have already taken an important first step in repudiating her remarks. But Lord Farmer, that was the first step. Now she has openly denied one of the foundational 20th‑century testimonies of Jewish suffering and survival. You must go beyond inference or quiet distancing. You must publicly denounce her: condemn her as an antisemite, a Holocaust denier, and a disgrace to your own family’s sacred honor.

As Deputy Chairman of the Council of Christians and Jews, you hold a position of moral stewardship. You have a commitment to inter‑faith dialogue and to standing against prejudice in every form. When the deepest expressions of antisemitism emerge—from within your own household no less—it is your duty to speak unambiguously. Silence or equivocation now risks signaling acceptance—or at least tolerance—of denial of Jewish suffering.

Understandably, to attack a family member is fraught and painful. But moral duty transcends familial ties. I urge you to publish another full statement, of your own voice, totally condemning her most recent remarks and affirming your support for survivors like Elie Wiesel and your rejection of antisemitic conspiracies.

I do not report these things lightly. My heart aches that such hate lives in your household. I pity you for the distress it must bring. But I also know your conscience and integrity. You can end this shame through clarity and moral courage.

We need you to comprehensively condemn the totality of Candace’s assault on the Jews, too long to list here, but the highlights of which are:

Holocaust minimization and denial, including denial of Nazi medical experiments.

Blood‑libel conspiracies about Jewish control and occult pedophilia.



Promotion of Khazar conspiracy theories delegitimizing Jewish identity.



Defaming Leo Frank with ritual murder allegations tied to a mythical cult.



Accusing AIPAC of JFK's assassination.



Defending Kanye West’s antisemitism and blaming pro‑Jewish institutions.



Celebrating “Antisemite of the Year” award.



Now claiming Elie Wiesel was not a real Holocaust survivor.



Endorsing blood libels by saying that Jews did indeed engage in consuming Christian blood.



Lord Farmer: your legacy at the Council of Christians and Jews—and indeed your public moral standing—depends on whether you now stand firmly for truth, memory, and humanity. This is a moment to reaffirm that hate has no place in your family, your faith, or your public life.

You have already taken an incredible first step, emerging as a man of rare moral courage. Yet that step now must lead to full and total repudiation. If I, God forbid, had a Nazi or Klan member in my family, though it would break my heart, I would repudiate them utterly.

The time has come for you to deliver a full, unequivocal condemnation of Candace Owens’s rhetoric and hate. To do less is to risk being seen as complicit in the normalization of denial, defamation, and hatred.

With deep respect, I ask you to fulfill your moral obligation. Do not allow this dastardly hater to undermine all that you have accomplished in your noble record of inter‑faith leadership. Stand up, and say that Candace’s obsessive and sick antisemitism has no place in our world, and certainly none in your household.

With deep respect and appreciation,

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach

Referred to by Newsweek and The Washington Post as “the most famous rabbi in America,” Rabbi Shmuley Boteach is the international best-selling author of 36 books and is the only Rabbbi to have ever won The London Times Preacher of the Year competition, of which he remains the record holder till this day.

