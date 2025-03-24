Red Alert sirens were activated this evening (Monday) in central Israel, the Gush Etzion area, and more areas in Israel following the launch of a missile from Yemen. The missile was intercepted over Jordanian airspace.

The IDF stated, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory."

Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol. Residents in Gush Etzion reported hearing explosions.

Earlier, sirens were activated in Sderot and the Gaza periphery following rocket attacks by terrorist organizations from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF stated that the IAF intercepted two rockets. The military wing of Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.