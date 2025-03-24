Red Alert sirens were activated in Sderot and other communities in the Gaza periphery this evening (Monday) after terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets at southern Israel. The attack occurred shortly after 7 pm Israel time.

The projectiles were shot down by the IAF.

The military wing of Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.

Magen David reported that following the alarms heard in the Gaza periphery, no calls were received about casualties, except for cases of panic and people who were injured on their way to protected areas.