Sirens were sounded on Friday evening, just after 10:30 p.m. in localities across central Israel, Judea, Samaria, Jerusalem and the Shfela regions, following a launch from Yemen.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory.

Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol, it added.

Magen David Adom said that it had not received reports of injuries following the launch and the siren.

Following the launch from Yemen, Ben Gurion Airport was temporarily closed for arrivals and departures.

On Thursday evening, a missile launched from Yemen set off sirens in Jerusalem and central Israel.

The IDF said that a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)