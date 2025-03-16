A missile launched from Yemen has landed in Egypt about 200 kilometers from Eilat, Doron Kadosh reported on Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio) this morning (Sunday).

Israel is investigating the possibility that the missile was aimed at Israeli territory, but at this stage, they cannot confirm that with certainty.

The missile fell in the Sharm el-Sheikh area.

The report comes after the US on Saturday evening launched several strikes that targeted Houthi defense capabilities, as well as missile and drone systems.

The strikes continued overnight, as the US military attacked dozens of times in Sanaa, Saada, and Marib.

The Saudi channel Al-Hadath reported at least 48 fatalities and dozens of injuries.

US President Donald Trump confirmed, "Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones."

"Joe Biden’s response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going. It has been over a year since a US-flagged commercial ship safely sailed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden. The last American warship to go through the Red Sea, four months ago, was attacked by the Houthis over a dozen times. Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at US aircraft, and targeted our troops and allies. These relentless assaults have cost the US and world economy many BILLIONS of dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk.”