The IDF announced early Sunday morning, around 2:50 a.m., that it detected a missile launch from Yemen toward Israel, and that defense systems were activated to intercept the threat.

A few minutes later, sirens were triggered in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas.

The IDF updated that one missile launched from Yemen was intercepted. Magen David Adom (MDA) reported no calls regarding impacts or injuries.

On Tuesday evening, the IDF announced that a missile launch from Yemen toward Israel was detected. Air defense systems successfully intercepted the threat. The airspace was temporarily closed for landings and takeoffs.

MDA reported no casualties.

The military spokesperson of the Houthis, Yahya Saree, later claimed that the Yemeni group targeted Ben Gurion Airport in a missile attack on Israel.

"We launched a ballistic missile of the 'Palestine 2' type toward Ben Gurion Airport and three additional drones toward sensitive Israeli targets in the areas of Jaffa, Ashkelon, and Eilat," claimed Saree.

He stated, "We will continue operations in support of Gaza until the aggression is stopped and the siege on it is lifted."