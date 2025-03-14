Over the past week, as part of the ongoing counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, dubbed "Wall of Iron," Israeli security forces in Judea and Samaria conducted targeted raids in the areas of Arraba and Qabatiya.

During their activities, the forces eliminated three terrorists, apprehended over 100 wanted suspects, confiscated dozens of weapons, and questioned dozens of terror suspects.

An IDF spokesman stressed, "Israeli security forces will continue to act against terrorism in Judea and Samaria to ensure the security of Israeli citizens."

Earlier this week, in a joint operation, police and soldiers from the IDF's Binyamin Brigade raided a house in the Palestinian village of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, locating one of the largest caches of weapons found in recent years. The cache included numerous weapons, ammunition, explosives and a large amount of silver and gold, along with significant amounts of money in Israeli coins and dollars.

Two Arab suspects were arrested and interrogated by security forces.

credit: דובר צה"ל

