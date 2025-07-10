רחפן מסייע לתיקון העירוב באדיבות המצלם

An unusual but inspiring event occurred last Friday in the city of Ofakim, when the wires for the city's eruv were torn in several places. The eruv is a symbolic perimeter around a city that combines the entire city into one domain, allowing residents to carry within it without violating the prohibition against moving items from one domain to another on Shabbat. Had the eruv not been fixed, none of the city's residents would have been permitted to carry outside their homes for Shabbat - a harsh requirement for a community used to doing so.

During a routine inspection of the eruv near Shabbat, a city council worker identified the damage caused in various areas. Normally, such issues require immediate physical intervention, but the short time left until Shabbat began required a particularly rapid solution.

In consultation with Rabbi Benyamin Malka, an unusual decision was made to use a drone to re-stretch the wires. The operation was carried out while fully adhering to the strict requirements of Jewish law according to the Rabbi of the city, Rabbi Amram Ohayon.

The drone was operated precisely, under close halachic supervision, and was able to rapidly restore the validity of the eruv and prevent possible Shabbat desecration for many residents.

The Minister of Religious Services, Rabbi Michael Malchieli, praised the move: "The use of advanced technologies is an integral part of our vision for excellent religious services. The case in Ofakim demonstrates how innovation can ensure full compliance with halacha even under challenging conditions."

Rabbi Malka himself emphasized: "The city rabbi, Rabbi Amram Ohayon, is very careful that there is not a single Shabbat without a proper eruv. Even in unusual situations, a solution is found, and the eruv is repaired. It is a mission and a responsibility."