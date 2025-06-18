תיעוד: פעילות כוחות צה"ל בצפון השומרון צילום: דובר צה"ל

As part of the expanded counterterrorism activity in northern Samaria that started on Monday, yesterday evening (Tuesday), five new battalions began operating in the area of Balata in Shechem (Nablus) along with security forces.

So far, hundreds of structures have been searched, seven suspected individuals were apprehended, and additional weapons and military equipment were located and confiscated.

IDF soldiers continued to operate overnight (Tuesday) in the area of Meithalun. So far, the forces have apprehended suspects, confiscated weapons, and searched dozens of structures.

In addition, Israeli security forces continue counterterrorism operations in the areas of Qalqilya, Salfit, and Jayus. In Qalqilya, three suspected individuals were apprehended and four rifles were confiscated.

IDF and Israeli Border Police forces, with ISA intelligence, operated overnight (Tuesday), throughout various areas in Samaria. The forces apprehended five terrorists, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists, for advancing terrorist attacks and for producing and hurling explosive devices toward Israeli security forces.

The apprehended individuals and confiscated weapons were transferred to Israeli security forces for further processing.