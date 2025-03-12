In a joint operation, police and soldiers from the IDF's Binyamin Brigade raided a house in the Palestinian village of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, this morning (Wednesday).

During the search, a large cache of weapons was located, one of the largest found in recent years. The cache included numerous weapons, ammunition, explosives and a large amount of silver and gold, along with significant amounts of money in Israeli coins and dollars

Among the items seized in the operation were three M16 rifles, a Glock pistol, a 7.62 mm sniper rifle, a piece of a Kilshon tank, seven IDF M6 detonators, a grenade launcher, a remote control transmitter, and four remote control system receivers.

In addition, 32 M16 rifle magazines, thousands of rounds of ammunition of various types, dozens of weapon cartridges, and other weapon accessories were found.

Two Arab suspects were arrested and are currently being interrogated by security forces

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה