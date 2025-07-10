A twenty-year-old civilian was critically wounded in the afternoon (Thursday) in a stabbing attack at the Rami Levi complex at the Gush Etzion junction. He was later declared dead

The two terrorists who perpetrated the attack were eliminated at the scene by security forces.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the two terrorists arrived at the compound armed with knives and attacked an Israeli security guard. They stabbed him in the upper body and a Magen David Adom team tried to save his life. MDA Director General Eli Bin said the guard was also shot in the upper body.

Security forces on the scene opened fire on the terrorists and killed them. Israeli forces are investigating whether the terrorists had firearms as well.

Large IDF , Israel Police, and other emergency forces, are on the scene and are working to gain full control, treat the wounded, and search for additional suspects. The IDF Spokesman has reported that "A security incident was reported at the Gush Etzion Junction, IDF forces rushed to the scene. The details are being checked."