The Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament has published a comprehensive report on the threat posed by Iran to the United Kingdom, with particular emphasis on the increasing danger to Jewish and Israeli individuals and interests.

The report is the culmination of an extensive inquiry conducted between August 2021 and August 2023. It notes that while the landscape in the Middle East has shifted significantly since the conclusion of the evidence-taking phase, the report's recommendations remain pertinent.

Key among the report's findings is the sharp rise in physical threats within the UK. Since the beginning of 2022, there has been a significant escalation in both the pace and number of threats from the Iranian regime. The targets include Iranian dissidents, but notably also Jewish and Israeli individuals and interests. The Iranian Intelligence Services, often operating through third-party agents, have attempted at least 15 assassinations or kidnappings against British nationals or individuals based in the UK.

The Homeland Security Group identified these threats as the most serious currently posed by Iran, comparable to those from Russia. According to the report, Iran does not perceive attacks on dissidents or Jewish and Israeli targets in the UK as acts of aggression against the United Kingdom, but rather as actions to eliminate enemies of the regime.

The Committee commended the efforts of MI5 and the police in responding to these threats and urged the Government and its international partners to communicate to Iran that such activities are attacks on the UK and will be met with an appropriate response.

The report also details broader aspects of the Iranian threat, including the use of proxy groups, offensive cyber operations, espionage, and interference activities. Iran's intelligence apparatus, comprising the Ministry of Intelligence and Security and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), is described as capable, well-resourced, and willing to assume high risks.

While acknowledging measures already taken by the Government, such as Iran's designation under the Enhanced Tier of the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme and the creation of new proscription powers, the Committee noted remaining gaps. These include a lack of progress on reforming the Official Secrets Act 1989 and insufficient Iran-specific expertise within the Government.

The Committee reported that UK policy towards Iran has focused heavily on crisis management and the nuclear issue, at the expense of addressing the full spectrum of threats, including those to Jewish and Israeli individuals in the UK.

The report calls for a strategic, long-term approach to the Iranian threat, with appropriate resourcing and coordinated action across Government departments. It also stresses the importance of strengthening cyber resilience and deterrence measures.

In highlighting the growing threat, especially to Jewish and Israeli communities in Britain, the Committee’s findings call for a coordinated response to Iranian hostility.

The Community Security Trust (CST), which oversees the security of Jewish communities, commented: "The Intelligence & Security Committee Report on Iran sets out in stark terms the threat that Iran poses to Jews and Israelis, and to many others in this country. This threat of terrorism from Iran and its proxies goes back many years. It is part of the reason why CST exists and why security is so necessary across the Jewish community.

"Although the report dates back to before the 7 October attack, this threat is likely to have increased since that date, and especially since the recent war between Iran and Israel. Given this threat, there is an urgent need to crack down on pro-Iranian organisations and activists in this country who are involved in inciting extremism and antisemitism."

"This report serves as a powerful reminder of the continued importance of adhering to security procedures and reporting all suspicious and antisemitic behaviour to CST. CST thanks police and intelligence services for their work keeping our communities safe, and we will continue to work closely with all our partners to ensure Jewish life is protected in this country."

Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely commented: "The UK Intelligence & Security Committee’s report leaves no room for doubt: Iran is a threat to British Jews, to Israelis, and to the safety & security of the entire United Kingdom.

"Of the report's many alarming findings, it mentions Iran targeting 'Jewish individuals of prominence' for assassination or kidnap on British soil.

"Even before the horrors of the 7th October terror attack, the Iranian regime's extremist network was spreading its tentacles of terror. Since then, that threat has only grown."