Arab leaders on Tuesday endorsed an Egyptian plan to rebuild Gaza at an estimated cost of $53 billion, in what they view as an alternative to US President Donald Trump’s "Middle East Riviera" proposal, Reuters reported.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced at the conclusion of a summit in Cairo that the proposal had been adopted.

Sisi stated that Egypt, in coordination with Palestinian Arab representatives, had developed an administrative committee composed of independent technocrats to temporarily manage Gaza. This body would oversee humanitarian aid and governance while preparing for the return of the Palestinian Authority (PA), he said.

For nearly a month, Egypt, Jordan, and the Gulf states have been consulting on an alternative to Trump’s proposal , which they rejected due to the fact that it involves relocating Gazans to neighboring countries.

A draft of the summit's final communiqué, reviewed by Reuters, explicitly rejected the forced displacement of Palestinian Arabs from Gaza.

The Egyptian reconstruction plan spans 112 pages and includes detailed maps outlining redevelopment efforts, alongside dozens of AI-generated images depicting new residential areas, green spaces, and public facilities. The proposal envisions a commercial harbor, a technology hub, beachside hotels, and an airport.

In a statement, Hamas said it welcomed the reconstruction initiative and the establishment of the Palestinian committee.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas also endorsed the Egyptian proposal, urging Trump to back a plan that would not result in the forced displacement of Gazans. Abbas stated that he was prepared to hold presidential and parliamentary elections "if circumstances allowed," while reaffirming that the PA remains the "only legitimate governing and military force in the Palestinian Territories."